Satchel Grande tonight; Lodgings, Relax, It’s Science Saturday; Dr. Dog, The Nude Party, Single Mothers Sunday…

Lodgings at O’Leaver’s, Dec. 2, 2017. The band plays at The Brothers Saturday..

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Somebody put a stake through the heart of winter so we can get back to something normal weather-wise? Sounds like tonight and Saturday night could be a shit-storm. If you go out, be careful, people.

Tonight’s big show is Satchel Grande at The Waiting Room. They always bring the party. Omaha Beat Brigade kicks it off at 9 p.m. $8.

And that’s it for tonight.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), the big show is at Brothers Lounge where Lodgings headlines. Opening is the double-bass attack of Relax, It’s Science and Lincoln power trio Her Flyaway Manner. $5, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Mike Schlesinger plays at The Sydney in Benson with Dirt House and Tom Bartolomei. 9 p.m. $5.

Sunday night Dr. Dog headlines the big room at The Slowdown. The Nude Party opens at 8 p.m. $25 Adv/$28 DOS.

Meanwhile, over at Lookout Lounge, Ontario punkers Single Mothers headlines Sunday night. Mobina Galore, Kill Vargas and Uh Oh open at 8 p.m. $10.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

