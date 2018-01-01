Lincoln Exposed 2019 kicks off; Hunny, Hockey Dad tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s year 14 for Lincoln Exposed, the annual week-long multi-bar showcase that celebrates the Star City’s music scene.

With forecasts calling for three to six inches of snow tonight, the timing couldn’t be any better to get stuck in Lincoln for a few days! The five venues participating this year are The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley, Bourbon Theatre and 1867 Bar.

Festival passes are $25, while day passes are:

Wednesday and Thursday – $8 per day

Friday and Saturday – $10 per day

Here’s the sched:

Wednesday, Feb. 6 ZOO BAR

6-6:40 – Orion Walsh & The Ramblin’ Hearts

7-7:40 – The Whiskey Drinkers Union

8-8:40 – Rock Paper Cities

9-9:40 – Brazen Throats

10-10:40 – The Wise

11-11:40 – Sapien Sounds

12-12:40 – Within Wilds DUFFY’S TAVERN

7:40-8:20 – Cynge

8:40-9:20 – They Exclaim!

9:40-10:20 – Thirst Things First

10:40-11:20 – Manslaughterer

11:40-12:20 – CJ Clydesdale Band BOURBON THEATRE

7:20-8:00 – Ashes of Immolation

8:20-9:00 – 8th Day Broken

9:20-10:00 – The Credentials

10:20-11:00 – Histrionic

11:20-12:00 – Sons of Thursday BODEGA’S ALLEY

8:00-8:40 – Gamma Goat

9:00-9:40 – Shit Flowers

10-10:40 – Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band

11-11:40 – 23rd Vibration

12-12:40 The Hanyaks 1867 BAR

7:40-8:20 – Domestica

8:40-9:20 – Featherfoot Charlie

9:40-10:20 – Hosting Monsters

10:40-11:20 – Pure Brown

11:40-12:20 – Seymour Thursday, Feb. 7 ZOO BAR

6:00-6:40 – Tim Budig Band

7:00-7:40 – The House Band

8:00-8:40 – Tie These Hands

9:00-9:40 – Curtis Beard

10:00-10:40 – Powerful Science

11:00-11:40 – MrMc$

12:00-12:40 Will Hutchinson Band DUFFY’S TAVERN

7:40-8:20 – St. Luis and the Bottom Boys

8:40-9:20 – Plastic Garbage

9:40-10:20 – Death Cow

10:40-11:20 – The Bottle Tops

11:40-12:20 – Mad Dog and the 20/20s

12-12:40 – Our Society BODEGA’S ALLEY

8:00 – 8:40 Swing Fever

9:00-9:40 – blet

10:00-10:40 – Her Flyaway Manner

11:00-11:40 – Tylynn

12:00-12:40 – Ezra

1:00-1:40 – The Silver Rabbit 1867 BAR

7:40-8:20 The Other Side of Now

8:40-9:20 – Sweats

9:40-10:20 – Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

10:40-11:20 – Producers of The Word

11:40-12:20 – Hakim

12:40-1:20 – After Arizona Friday, Feb. 8 ZOO BAR

5:00-5:40 Prairie Psycho

6:00-6:40 – Gabe Nelson w/ Pants

7:00-7:40 – Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers

8:00-8:40 – The Morbs

9:00-9:40 – Stonebelly

10:00-10:40 – Night Push

11:00-11:40 – Artichoke Hearts

12:00-12:40 – Body Garden DUFFY’S TAVERN

6:20-7 Nate Armstrong and the Fiddlin Fool

7:40-8:20 – Gnawstic

8:40-9:20 – The Dancing Dead

9:40-10:20 – Said Mantics

10:40-11:20 – Dazzle Ships

11:40-12:20 – Evan Bartels and The Stoney Lonesomes

12:40-1:20 – Dudes Gone Rude BODEGA’S ALLEY

7-7:40 – Could Be Cursed

8-8:40 – Sputnik Kaputnik

9-9:40 – Eddy Mink

10-10:40 – Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night

11-11:40 – Hex Weaver

12-12:40 – Cornerstone Dub

1-1:40 – Bogusman 1867 BAR

7:40-8:20 – The Rewind

8:40-9:20 – Leaves Brown

9:40-10:20 – Ro Hempel Band

10:40-11:20 – Laughing Falcon

11:40-12:20 – Blowing Chunks

12:40 – 1:20 – Radiant Bones Saturday, Feb. 9 ZOO BAR

5-5:30 – Floating Opera

6-6:40 – Frailin Hearts

7-7:40 – Charlie Burton and Or What

8-8:40 – Verse & The Vices

9-9:40 – Undisco Kids

10-10:40 – Wildwoods

11-11:40 – Killigans

12-12:40 – Oatmeal 97 DUFFY’S TAVERN

KZUM 41ST BIRTHDAY BASH

6:20-7 – Red Cities

7:40-8:20 – Hangin’ Cowboys

8:40 – 9:20 – Jazzocracy

9:40-10:20 – Cuddlebone

10:40-11:20 – Ivisi

11:40-12:20 – Jack Hotel

12:40-1:20 – Unmanned BODEGA’S ALLEY

7:00-7:40 – Deadbeat

8:00-8:40 – Yellow After Rain

9:00-9:40 – The Inbetweens

10:00-10:40 – Talent Show

11:00-11:40 – Dirty Talker

12:00-12:40 – Mobius

1:00-1:40 – The Midland Band 1867 BAR

7:40-8:20 – Rift

8:40-9:20 – Ghost Town Radio

9:40-10:20 – Mike Semrad & The River Hawks

10:40-11:20 – Hammersaw

11:40-12:20 – Salt Creek

12:40-1:20 – The Fey

* * *

Meanwhile, back here in Omaha tonight, Epitaph recording artist Hunny plays at Reverb Lounge. From Newbury Park, CA. Opening is Kanine Records act Hockey Dad, whose latest, 2018’s Blend Inn, was produced by John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney). $18, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://hockeydad.bandcamp.com/album/blend-inn">Blend Inn by Hockey Dad</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.