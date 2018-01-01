Lincoln Exposed 2019 kicks off; Hunny, Hockey Dad tonight…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
It’s year 14 for Lincoln Exposed, the annual week-long multi-bar showcase that celebrates the Star City’s music scene.
With forecasts calling for three to six inches of snow tonight, the timing couldn’t be any better to get stuck in Lincoln for a few days! The five venues participating this year are The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley, Bourbon Theatre and 1867 Bar.
Festival passes are $25, while day passes are:
Wednesday and Thursday – $8 per day
Friday and Saturday – $10 per day
Here’s the sched:
Wednesday, Feb. 6
ZOO BAR
6-6:40 – Orion Walsh & The Ramblin’ Hearts
7-7:40 – The Whiskey Drinkers Union
8-8:40 – Rock Paper Cities
9-9:40 – Brazen Throats
10-10:40 – The Wise
11-11:40 – Sapien Sounds
12-12:40 – Within Wilds
DUFFY’S TAVERN
7:40-8:20 – Cynge
8:40-9:20 – They Exclaim!
9:40-10:20 – Thirst Things First
10:40-11:20 – Manslaughterer
11:40-12:20 – CJ Clydesdale Band
BOURBON THEATRE
7:20-8:00 – Ashes of Immolation
8:20-9:00 – 8th Day Broken
9:20-10:00 – The Credentials
10:20-11:00 – Histrionic
11:20-12:00 – Sons of Thursday
BODEGA’S ALLEY
8:00-8:40 – Gamma Goat
9:00-9:40 – Shit Flowers
10-10:40 – Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band
11-11:40 – 23rd Vibration
12-12:40 The Hanyaks
1867 BAR
7:40-8:20 – Domestica
8:40-9:20 – Featherfoot Charlie
9:40-10:20 – Hosting Monsters
10:40-11:20 – Pure Brown
11:40-12:20 – Seymour
Thursday, Feb. 7
ZOO BAR
6:00-6:40 – Tim Budig Band
7:00-7:40 – The House Band
8:00-8:40 – Tie These Hands
9:00-9:40 – Curtis Beard
10:00-10:40 – Powerful Science
11:00-11:40 – MrMc$
12:00-12:40 Will Hutchinson Band
DUFFY’S TAVERN
7:40-8:20 – St. Luis and the Bottom Boys
8:40-9:20 – Plastic Garbage
9:40-10:20 – Death Cow
10:40-11:20 – The Bottle Tops
11:40-12:20 – Mad Dog and the 20/20s
12-12:40 – Our Society
BODEGA’S ALLEY
8:00 – 8:40 Swing Fever
9:00-9:40 – blet
10:00-10:40 – Her Flyaway Manner
11:00-11:40 – Tylynn
12:00-12:40 – Ezra
1:00-1:40 – The Silver Rabbit
1867 BAR
7:40-8:20 The Other Side of Now
8:40-9:20 – Sweats
9:40-10:20 – Emily Bass and the Near Miracle
10:40-11:20 – Producers of The Word
11:40-12:20 – Hakim
12:40-1:20 – After Arizona
Friday, Feb. 8
ZOO BAR
5:00-5:40 Prairie Psycho
6:00-6:40 – Gabe Nelson w/ Pants
7:00-7:40 – Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers
8:00-8:40 – The Morbs
9:00-9:40 – Stonebelly
10:00-10:40 – Night Push
11:00-11:40 – Artichoke Hearts
12:00-12:40 – Body Garden
DUFFY’S TAVERN
6:20-7 Nate Armstrong and the Fiddlin Fool
7:40-8:20 – Gnawstic
8:40-9:20 – The Dancing Dead
9:40-10:20 – Said Mantics
10:40-11:20 – Dazzle Ships
11:40-12:20 – Evan Bartels and The Stoney Lonesomes
12:40-1:20 – Dudes Gone Rude
BODEGA’S ALLEY
7-7:40 – Could Be Cursed
8-8:40 – Sputnik Kaputnik
9-9:40 – Eddy Mink
10-10:40 – Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night
11-11:40 – Hex Weaver
12-12:40 – Cornerstone Dub
1-1:40 – Bogusman
1867 BAR
7:40-8:20 – The Rewind
8:40-9:20 – Leaves Brown
9:40-10:20 – Ro Hempel Band
10:40-11:20 – Laughing Falcon
11:40-12:20 – Blowing Chunks
12:40 – 1:20 – Radiant Bones
Saturday, Feb. 9
ZOO BAR
5-5:30 – Floating Opera
6-6:40 – Frailin Hearts
7-7:40 – Charlie Burton and Or What
8-8:40 – Verse & The Vices
9-9:40 – Undisco Kids
10-10:40 – Wildwoods
11-11:40 – Killigans
12-12:40 – Oatmeal 97
DUFFY’S TAVERN
KZUM 41ST BIRTHDAY BASH
6:20-7 – Red Cities
7:40-8:20 – Hangin’ Cowboys
8:40 – 9:20 – Jazzocracy
9:40-10:20 – Cuddlebone
10:40-11:20 – Ivisi
11:40-12:20 – Jack Hotel
12:40-1:20 – Unmanned
BODEGA’S ALLEY
7:00-7:40 – Deadbeat
8:00-8:40 – Yellow After Rain
9:00-9:40 – The Inbetweens
10:00-10:40 – Talent Show
11:00-11:40 – Dirty Talker
12:00-12:40 – Mobius
1:00-1:40 – The Midland Band
1867 BAR
7:40-8:20 – Rift
8:40-9:20 – Ghost Town Radio
9:40-10:20 – Mike Semrad & The River Hawks
10:40-11:20 – Hammersaw
11:40-12:20 – Salt Creek
12:40-1:20 – The Fey
* * *
Meanwhile, back here in Omaha tonight, Epitaph recording artist Hunny plays at Reverb Lounge. From Newbury Park, CA. Opening is Kanine Records act Hockey Dad, whose latest, 2018’s Blend Inn, was produced by John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney). $18, 8 p.m.
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
