Gang of One (um, Four), Eric in Outerspace tonight at Slowdown Jr…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m one of the odd ones. Even if all four members of Gang of Four were playing tonight at The Slowdown there’s a pretty good chance I wouldn’t go see them. I’m just not interested in heritage acts whose heyday was 40 years ago.

That said, I do get the appeal. Most (almost all) people not only are more enamored with the music they grew up with, but it’s the only music they can bear to listen to. Play a new band or a new sound for them and you’re bound to get a pinched-face reaction. It’s human nature, folks, which makes me a freak of nature, because I’d much rather hear something I haven’t heard before than to rehash the past with new actors in the power positions.

And don’t get me started on cover/tribute bands. Like I said, I understand the appeal — music-wise, people love what they’re familiar with, which is why cover bands always have made multiples above what original local bands earn on a given night. Such is life.

So, tonight is Gang of Four down at Slowdown Jr., with one original member, guitarist Andy Gill. And while I’m not going, I’d much rather see this band than, say, a Gang of Four tribute band. At least you’re getting one of the original gang, and a nice selection of oldies along with their newies.

Their Feb. 5 set at The Casbah in San Diego included “Anthrax,” “He’d Send an Army” “I Love a Man in Uniform” and “At Home He’s a Tourist” among its 17-song set list, which you can view right here.

By the Way, this is a Slowdown Jr. show — i.e., in the front room. I’m surprised it isn’t sold out yet. Opening is our very own Eric in Outerspace, so get there early. 8 p.m., $25.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.