Fred Armisen at The Slowdown; Kikagaku Moyo at The Waiting Room, Moonraker at The Brothers…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight’s Fred Armisen show is still very much on despite this morning’s snowmaggeden. The Portlandia star will perform everything from hardcore punk (Crisis of Conformity) to yacht-rock (the Blue Jean Committee), according to this Rolling Stone article about the tour.

From the article:

Armisen’s stage personas, premiered during his tenure on SNL from 2002 to 2013, lovingly blur the line between parody and tribute. The eclectic catalog includes Seventies yacht-rock (the Blue Jean Committee), artful Eighties synth-pop (the Fingerlings), hardcore punk (Crisis of Conformity), suave piano pop (Joshua Rainhorn) and Brazilian Bossa nova (Paulinho e Beatriz).

Armisen has quite an indie rock pedigree including stints with Les Savy Fav, Matthew Sweet and Devo. Sounds like fun. The show’s been sold out for weeks, by the way. Starts at 8 p.m.

Also tonight, Kikagaku Moyo plays at The Waiting Room. The Tokyo-based psychedelic rock band’s sound incorporates elements of Krautrock, Indian ragas and acid folk. Very lush stuff. Very proggy. And what difference does it make if you don’t understand the words? This one could be interesting. Portland psych quartet Weeed opens at 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="http://geometricpatterns.bandcamp.com/album/stone-garden">Stone Garden by 幾何学模様/Kikagaku Moyo</a>

Finally, intense Santa Clarita punkers Moonraker play tonight at The Brothers. Their last LP, Lanterns, was released on Tiny Dragon Music. Dsm5 and Hand Painted Police Car open at 9 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://moonraker.bandcamp.com/album/lanterns">Lanterns by Moonraker</a>

* * *

