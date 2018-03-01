Author, Mountains Like Wax, And How tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Still digging out?

Not much else happening. Lots of shows got cancelled this weekend. I can’t wait until all this winter stuff ends.

As far as I know tonight’s show at Pet Shop Gallery is still on. Minneapolis band Author is on the bill along with Nashville band Mountains Like Wax and Omaha’s And How. No price listed. 9 p.m. start time.

<a href="http://weareauthor.bandcamp.com/album/iifoiic">IIFOIIC by Author</a>

<a href="http://mountainslikewax.bandcamp.com/album/messed-up-your-hair">Messed Up Your Hair by Mountains Like Wax</a>

* * *

