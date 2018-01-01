The weekend: Clarence Tilton tonight and then what?

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I can’t remember such a lack of shows on a given weekend as this weekend. Considering the crappy weather we’re expecting, I guess the timing is good.

The only show on my radar is Clarence Tilton at the Harney Street Tavern tonight. The free show starts at 9 p.m.

One Percent has no indie shows (local or otherwise) at any of its venues this weekend.

Slowdown Jr. has singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco Sunday night. $10, 8 p.m.

O’Leaver’s has three acts tonight I’ve never heard of (doesn’t mean they’re not any good): Smokin’ Shepherd, Solo Safe and James and the Hat. $5, 10 p.m. No show tomorrow or Sunday.

The Brothers has nothing scheduled this weekend, nor does The Sydney.

Fun Fact: I haven’t been to a show in 2019. Just sayin’…

* * *

