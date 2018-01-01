Oquoa, Ocean Black, Screaming Plastic tonight; Megan Siebe Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

So they’re saying 3 to 5 inches of snow tonight. That’s not near enough to keep you inside, is it?

Top of tonight’s list is Oquoa at The Sydney in Benson. The band has been working on new material. Let’s see what they’ve been up to. Hussies, who just released a new album (Fast), open at 10 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://hussiesband.bandcamp.com/album/fast">Fast by Hussies</a>

Meanwhile, over at fabulous O’Leaver’s, Omaha sludge-rock stoners Ocean Black open for ’80s-style rockers Jump the Tiger. Flux Amuck kicks things off at 9:30. $5.

<a href="http://jumpthetiger.bandcamp.com/album/nightlife">Nightlife by Jump the Tiger</a>

Earlier in the evening at Hi-Fi House, free improvisation ensemble Screaming Plastic is having a listening party for its debut album. “The album’s seven tracks are selected from a three-hour batch of improvisations recorded at Omaha’s ARC Studios.” The spinning starts at 7 p.m. and it’s free.

Also tonight, The Waiting Room is hosting Flint Fest, a fundraiser for the Flint Kids Fund. Cult Play tops a bill that includes J. Crum, On 2 Galaxies, Jocko and Motel Martyr. $10, 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) there’s a three-artist bill at O’Leaver’s headlined by Stathi with Cursive’s Megan Siebe (Cursive kicks off a month-long tour next Friday in Denver) and Steady Wells. $5, 10 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

