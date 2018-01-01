Eric in Outerspace, DROSS (NAWAS members) Saturday; Bazile Mills, Minne Lussa Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Watched that Fyre Fest documentary last night (the Netflix version, not the Hulu version). The first question that came to mind after slogging through that slow-motion dumpster fire: How did Ja Rule avoid getting his ass sued off alongside Billy McFarland?

Onward to the weekend…

I can’t find a thing to do tonight show-wise. I suggest bellying up to the bar at The Brothers and enjoying their fine jukebox offerings. Now if only I could get Trey to stock Rolling Rock again…

Now, there are a number of shows Saturday…

Local indie stalwarts Eric in Outerspace headline Saturday night at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them is DROSS (members of Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship) and Cloud Feeder. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://ericinouterspace.bandcamp.com/album/later-days">Later Days by Eric in Outerspace</a>

Also Saturday night, Benny and the Gents is doing another David Bowie tribute night at The Waiting Room. And She Was opens at 9. $10.

Around the corner at Reverb Lounge Saturday night, CJ Mills returns with Kethro and Masonjixx. 9 p.m., $8 Adv./$10 DOS.

Finally, there’s an early show at Reverb Sunday night headlined by indie Americana band Bazile Mills. Opening is Minne Lussa, a new project with Eric Ebers (Ritual Device), Alan Legge, Matt Rutledge on vocals and guitar, and Pat Reefe. This one starts at 5 p.m. and is $7.

<a href="http://bazilemills.bandcamp.com/track/let-it-be-known">Let It Be Known by Bazile Mills</a>

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend…

