Eric in Outerspace, DROSS (NAWAS members) Saturday; Bazile Mills, Minne Lussa Sunday…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Watched that Fyre Fest documentary last night (the Netflix version, not the Hulu version). The first question that came to mind after slogging through that slow-motion dumpster fire: How did Ja Rule avoid getting his ass sued off alongside Billy McFarland?
Onward to the weekend…
I can’t find a thing to do tonight show-wise. I suggest bellying up to the bar at The Brothers and enjoying their fine jukebox offerings. Now if only I could get Trey to stock Rolling Rock again…
Now, there are a number of shows Saturday…
Local indie stalwarts Eric in Outerspace headline Saturday night at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them is DROSS (members of Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship) and Cloud Feeder. $5, 10 p.m.
Also Saturday night, Benny and the Gents is doing another David Bowie tribute night at The Waiting Room. And She Was opens at 9. $10.
Around the corner at Reverb Lounge Saturday night, CJ Mills returns with Kethro and Masonjixx. 9 p.m., $8 Adv./$10 DOS.
Finally, there’s an early show at Reverb Sunday night headlined by indie Americana band Bazile Mills. Opening is Minne Lussa, a new project with Eric Ebers (Ritual Device), Alan Legge, Matt Rutledge on vocals and guitar, and Pat Reefe. This one starts at 5 p.m. and is $7.
That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend…
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
No Comments »
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Recent Comments