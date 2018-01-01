Digital Leather drops ‘Feeet,’ limited edition German vinyl…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The new Digital Leather album Feeet dropped over the weekend. Yeah, I know, seems like Shawn Foree drops a new collection of music every six months. This one is different. Released on boutique German label Stencil Trash Records the packaging is truly unique. “This limited run 180 gram black vinyl includes a 16-page handwritten lyric booklet, sticker and small hinge glued on the rounded cover, and black deluxe innersleeves with rounded corners.“

The album is limited to 333 copies, and according to the Bandcamp page only six copies remain.

But forget about the packaging for a sec. This is probably the best collection of Digital Leather songs since 2015’s All Faded. “Feeet is an eclectic compilation of mainly tape-only released songs written and recorded between 2008 and 2018,” says the Bandcamp page.

Foree provided almost all the tracks for this electronic-driven album, though human drum sounds were provided by Jeff Lambelet, Sean Ruse and Gregory Elsasser. The album was mastered by Daniel Husayn at North London Bomb Factory.

Check out the track below; order a copy (while supplies last) here.

<a href="http://digitalleather.bandcamp.com/album/feeet">FEEET by Digital Leather</a>

