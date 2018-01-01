Protomartyr, Preoccupations, #BFF tonight; Middle Kids, Pine Ridge benefit Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

After a rather dead week for shows, we got back-to-back hummers tonight and Saturday.

Tonight at The Waiting Room is a double-bill featuring Protomartyr and Preoccupations. Protomartyr has been through Omaha a few times, including a couple gigs at The Slowdown. The Detroit-based punk band is fronted by Joe Casey, a guy who looks like an insurance salesman complete with a sensible haircut and full-on business attire but who has a singing style akin to Husker-era Mould or The Fall’s Mark E. Smith. Deadpan anger, straight-faced disgust, like an upset father with anger-management issues and a back-up band that is pure Gang of Four post punk. Alone worth the price of admission.

Preoccupations — the artist formerly known as Viet Cong — is another post-punk rock act. Their latest is New Material (2018, Jagjaguwar), whose opener “Espionage,” sounds like ‘80s Gary Numan synth rock crossed with Interpol. On the other hand, “Antidote” is Eno-esque modern and dissonant while “Solace” sounds like re-imagined New Order. You’re gonna love it.

Opening act, Rattle, is a U.K. double-drum duo. The fun starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.

<a href="http://protomartyr.bandcamp.com/album/consolation-e-p">Consolation E.P. by Protomartyr</a>

<a href="http://preoccupations.bandcamp.com/album/new-material">New Material by Preoccupations</a>

While you’re in Benson, take in some visual art because it’s Benson First Friday (#BFF), which includes (as always) a reception at The Little Gallery. Tonight’s opening is the 4th annual “Little Show,” wherein artists show works 12″ x 12″ or smaller priced under $100. Artists include: Kitty Brougham, Rhonda Bruggerman, Amanda Caillau, Vivian Caniglia, Debbie Cunningham, Rachel Cunningham, Rachel Droppers, Emily Jordan, Linda Hatfield, Keri Hedrick, Robert Kenny, Courtney Kenny Porto, Shawnequa Linder, Debbie Martin, Christina Nelson, Sophie Newell, Ricky Powell Jr., Cindy Rae, Jean Regan, Erik Rincon, Fredy Rincon, Jill Rizzo, Torrey Smith, Jen Solberg, Susan Stevens, Trudy Swanson, Tyler Swain, Kate Swinarski, Brian Tait, Katie Temple, Melvin Usher, Holly Vander, Lynda Vik, Brian Wetjen, and Haley Whitesel.

Come on buy and have a beer on me. Reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. The Little Gallery is at 5901 Maple Street, in the east bay of the Masonic Lodge building. See you there.

Also part of #BFF is tonight’s show at The Sydney headlined by Lincoln’s Laughing Falcon with The Natural States, and Bogusman. 10 p.m., $5.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to The Sydney for Middle Kids. You read their Ten Questions interview right here (and if you didn’t, get to it!). Joining them is NYC duo The Shacks (Big Crown Records). 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 today, $15 DOS. This one could be a crush mob!

Also Saturday night is the annual Toy Drive for Pine Ridge concert at The Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge. The lineup is particularly good this year, with your host Lash LaRue & Hired Guns, Matt Whipkey, A Late Fall, 24 Hour Cardlock, Wagon Blasters, BandRanch Outlaws and Scott Severin. Admission is $10 per venue or a new toy ($15 for both venues or two toys). All benefit the Toy Drive for Pine Ridge’s toy delivery and heating fund for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. 8 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.