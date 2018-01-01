DROSS, Cloud Feeder tonight; Ocean Black, Pro Magnum at The Brothers Lounge…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like another Brothers Lounge pre-Christmas weekend…

I’m at a bit of a loss about tonight’s show at Brothers. I couldn’t scrimp together any info on the headliner, DROSS. Is it the Lancaster, California, trio with the five-song punk EP that came out in 2017? Is it the Phoenix grindcore metal act? UPDATE: I’m told DROSS is a couple dudes from Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship. Who knows. I’m hoping it’s the former rather than the latter. Joining them are Omaha rockers Cloud Feeder, which has a 2-song 2017 EP recorded, mixed and mastered by Bryce Hotz at Archetype Recordings. Finally, there’s opening act Chase the Ghost, another band that’s a real head-scratcher of which I could find virtually nothing about.

So, it’s a bit of a wild card, but then again, isn’t every night at The Brothers a bit of a wild card? $5, 10 p.m.

This track may by one of ISN’T one of the bands playing tonight at The Brothers…

<a href="http://drossofficial.bandcamp.com/album/sad-and-drunk">Sad and Drunk by Dross</a>

Tomorrow night’s show at The Brothers is a lot easier to explain — Omaha sludge-metal stoner-rock masters Ocean Black headlines a show with punk-metal phenoms Pro Magnum (Max Trax Records). This will be frickin’ dark and loud, leave your Santa hat at home. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://oceanblack.bandcamp.com/track/britt-orrs-cat">Britt Orr’s Cat by Ocean Black</a>

<a href="http://promagnum.bandcamp.com/album/knight-speed-b-w-easy-to-sin">Knight Speed b/w Easy to Sin by Pro Magnum</a>

And that’s about all I’m seeing for this weekend. This being the holidays, the clubs are rife with cover bands and DJs. The exception are Matt Cox out at Growler USA and Kris Lager at The Waiting Room Saturday night with Ally Peeler. The Slowdown has two cover/tribute acts this weekend. O’Leaver’s is showing no events on their calendar at all this weekend, which is odd.

Anyway, if I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.