World Premiere: Those Far Out Arrows – Part Time Lizards…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This is the first album world premiere presented by Lazy-i in its 20+ year history, and it make sense that it’s for Those Far Out Arrows since I’ve been following the band for a number of years.

The album, Part Time Lizards (The name is more about attitude than anything), was recorded in January over three days at Omaha’s ARC Studios with the talented Adam Roberts.

“We took two days to record and used the final day as touch up and to do the mixing,” said Evan Keelan-White. who shares the guitar/vocals chores on the record with brother Ben Keelan-White. The band is rounded out on the recording by bass player Derek LeVasseur and drummer Tanner Rogerson.

The 10-track album reaches back to the psychedelic past for its influences from such bands as Them, Flaming Groovies, Crazy Horse, Velvet Underground and Brian Jonestown Massacre, while adding a modern twist that takes the sound out of the garage and onto the stage. It’s music to Frug to — or you can simply wag your head to its shaggy beat.

Lyrically, the songs’ inspirations were drawn partly from Ben’s own personal life and road experiences; meeting and observing people and places all over the country. “Some songs have politically introspective elements about the state of current affairs; I guess just as a natural response to the times we live in,” Ben said. “Overall, the songs to me are intended to make people think positively, as well as feel good and possibly allow people to project their own perspectives onto them.”

Kansas City’s High Dive Records announced it signed the band back in July. The label originally focused on KC and Lawrence bands, but has expanded its focus with a roster that also includes such acts as Dressy Bessy, Shy Boys, The Burning Peppermints and The Whiffs. TFOAs connected with High Dive through Arc Flash and Psychic Heat, who also are on the label.

“We were able to get Jeff McCoy (at High Dive) to take a chance and put this record out for us,” Ben said. “It was a lot of work in the making, but really showed us what it takes to work side-by-side with a label. Everybody is working and putting in long hours to make this release go as smoothly as possible.”

The record drops tomorrow, Nov. 2. The official album release show is Saturday night at The Brothers Lounge with Rusty Lord and Tyrone Storm, where you can pick up your copy on vinyl.

The band also is having album release shows in Kansas City: Nov. 9 at The Brick and Nov. 10 at Mills Record Co.

Of course you can just order it online here at the High Dive Bandcamp page. Comes in limited edition green splatter vinyl, black vinyl, compact disc and cassette. Without further ado, here’s Part Time Lizards:

* * *

