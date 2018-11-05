Why?, Lala Lala tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I didn’t attend the Conor Oberst / Kara Eastman show last night at B Bar figuring it would be a crush mob, but according to this Kevin Coffey review in the OWH, the attendance was “comfortable.” Check out the coverage, and vote for Kara.

Why? is Cinci indie singer/hip-hop artist Yoni Wolf, out on the road celebrating the reissue of Alopecia, an album released a decade ago on Anticon, now on Joyful Noise. It reminds me of 2008.

Opener Lala Lala is a Chicago-based indie act fronted by singer/songwriter Lillie West that records for Hardly Art. Their latest, The Lamb (2018, Hardly Art), received a 7.5 from Pitchfork. (not bad).

Both bands tonight at The Waiting Room. 8 p.m. $17.

<a href="http://lalabandlala.bandcamp.com/album/the-lamb">The Lamb by Lala Lala</a>

