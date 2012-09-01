VOTE; Wild Nothing, Men I Trust, Shana Falana tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Do I really need to tell you to vote? I didn’t think so. I’ll see you at the polls.

* * *

I spent some of the best election nights at The Slowdown. I believe I was down there for both Obama elections, both of which felt like victory parties.

It just so happens that The Slowdown is hosting another great show on this election night — Wild Nothing is playing in the front room with Montreal electro-pop act Men I Trust.

Wild Nothing is kind of blowing up on the strength of their latest album, Indigo (2018, Captured Tracks), which fuses modern dream-pop with indie jangle to create something resembling indie yacht rock, smooth and easy that goes down good.

Who remembers when Wild Nothing last came to town with DIIV back in 2012? It was the infamous show originally slated for The Sand Box, but was moved to Sokol Underground to meet the band’s “sound rider requirements.” I don’t think Wild Nothing has been back since (nor had DIIV). And that was also the last time I was at Sokol Underground. I miss that old dungeon.

This is an early show, starting at 8 p.m., and priced at $23. No idea if The Slowdown will have a screen anywhere with poll results, but we all have smartphones now anyway.

<a href="http://menitrust.bandcamp.com/track/seven">Seven by Men I Trust</a>

That’s not the only show tonight. New York dream-pop / drone / psych-rock act Shana Falana, who records for Team Love Records, is at Reverb with Hussies and Baby Sledge. 8 p.m., $8.

<a href="http://shanafalana-tl.bandcamp.com/album/here-comes-the-wave">Here Comes the Wave by Shana Falana</a>

* * *

