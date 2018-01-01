The Rev. Horton Heat, Big Sandy, The Blasters, Junior Brown tonight at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Quiet times news-wise, which I guess is to be expected in this post-Thanksgiving per-Christmas holiday black hole…

I’m just now noticing how bad the above photo is from the Maha Music Festival in 2011. I completely forgot that The Rev. Horton Heat had played on the small stage that year, and can’t remember a lick about the performance. RHH has been an Omaha staple for as long as I can remember. My earliest noted appearance was when he and his band came through way back in March 2007 to play Sokol Underground with Murder by Death (but I’m sure they played here even before that).

The RHH is headlining tonight at The Waiting Room with Big Sandy, Junior Brown and The Blasters for something they’re calling Horton’s Holiday Hayride. The Rev has a new album coming out this Friday on Victory Records called Whole New Life. No doubt you’ll be getting an earful of it tonight. $40, 7:30.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.