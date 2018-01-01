Preparing for Black Friday; Twinsmith, Uh Oh, Vancouver Sleep Clinic tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’ll be another vinyl hunting exhibition this Black Friday. I know that Homer’s is going all in (as per usual), opening at 10 a.m. and giving out coffee and donuts for those waiting in line for the door. No doubt Drastic Plastic and the soon-to-be-closing Almost Music will have Black Friday content, as well as Recycled Sound and Ear Wax Records.

A few of the albums that stand out on the 157-line list of releases on the Black Friday RSD website?

Bauhaus , Press The Eject And Give Me The Tape – a live album, compiled from shows across the UK from 1981–82.

, Press The Eject And Give Me The Tape – a live album, compiled from shows across the UK from 1981–82. The Byrds , Sweetheart of the Rodeo (Legacy Edition) – the release showcases the country-rock masterpiece alongside 28 bonus tracks, including demos, outtakes, rehearsal versions and tracks by Parsons’ pre-Byrds outfit, The International Submarine Band.

, Sweetheart of the Rodeo (Legacy Edition) – the release showcases the country-rock masterpiece alongside 28 bonus tracks, including demos, outtakes, rehearsal versions and tracks by Parsons’ pre-Byrds outfit, The International Submarine Band. Catherine Wheel, Like Cats and Dogs – a compilation album by the English alternative rock band

Like Cats and Dogs – a compilation album by the English alternative rock band Saul Williams, The Inevitable Rise And Liberation Of Niggy Tardust (10th Anniversary) – Out of print on vinyl since it’s original release in 2008.

The Inevitable Rise And Liberation Of Niggy Tardust (10th Anniversary) – Out of print on vinyl since it’s original release in 2008. UK Subs, Sub Mission: The Best of UK Subs 1982-1998 – Twenty tracks selected by Charlie Harper over three sides of blue and yellow vinyl. Side D is highlights from a Live in Bristol 1991 gig.

You want ’em, you better get in line early…

* * *

There’s quite a few pre-holiday rock concert tonight…

At Reverb Lounge Saddle Creek Records artist Twinsmith headlines with punk-pop heroes Uh Oh. $7, 9 p.m.

Going on just down the street at Barley Street Tavern is the 9th annual Benson Food Drive and Songwriter Showcase. Performing artists include Dan McCarthy, Justin Lamoureux and Matt Cox. Food and cash donations to benefit the Food Bank For The Heartland will be collected at the door. Starts at 8 p.m. More info here.

Also tonight down at The Slowdown Australian singer/songwriter/producer Tim Bettinson – a.k.a. Vancouver Sleep Clinic – opens for Swedish indie electronic artist Kasbo. Ford opens at 8 p.m., $20.

* * *

Let me be the first to wish you a happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy the day off, you deserve it.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.