New J Mascis album is sublime; Disq gets Saddle Creek Document treatment; #TBT: Top 20/Next 15 from 2008…

The new J Mascis album Elastic Days (2018, Sub Pop) has been on repeat all morning. I’ve always been a Dinosaur Jr. fan but never rabid. Mascis’ voice sounded overtly scruffy and rabid on a lot of those records (which, for me, showcased riffs rather than voice).

Mascis’ vox are in control on this new, mostly acoustic collection of afternoon-lit folk rock songs that soar to next-level heights when he rips into one of his trademark cosmic guitar solos. Gorgeous stuff that sits right on top of the tunefulness scale with anything by Lou Barlow. I’d love to see him perform it live here in Omaha.

* * *

Disq is a couple Wisconsin folks, Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, who count Todd Rundgren, Weezer, Big Star and The Beatles among the musicians whose records helped inform their own creative process. As part of its Document Series, Saddle Creek Records is releasing their single, “Communication” b/w “Parallel,” on Jan. 25, but you can check out one of the tracks below and pre-order the single now from the Saddle Creek Store.

* * *

On this Throwback Thursday, here’s the list of the Top 20 and Next 15 bands from Lazy-i for the year 2008. This was created for The Reader’s annual Music Issue, which was published this week in November 2008.

Interesting how many bands are still active today, and how many disappeared or became something else…

The Top 20 Brad Hoshaw

Brimstone Howl

Conor Oberst

Eagle*Seagull

The Faint

Filter Kings

For Against

Flowers Forever

The Good Life

Malpais

McCarthy Trenching

Midwest Dilemma

The Monroes

Neva Dinova

The Show Is the Rainbow

Son Ambulance

Thunder Power

Tilly and the Wall

UUVVWWZ

The Whipkey Three The Next 15 Black Squirrels

Box Elders

Domestica

Fromanhole

Little Brazil

Mal Madrigal

Outlaw Con Bandana

Perry H. Matthews

Sarah Benck and the Robbers

Satchel Grande

The Shanks

Shiver, Shiver

Simon Joyner

The Stay Awake

Talkin’ Mountain

* * *

