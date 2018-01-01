New Bob Mould track, behind-the-scenes video; The Artisanals, Bokr Tov listening party tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I know it’s not local; I know he’s not coming to Omaha on this tour; I just like Bob Mould. And because of that, I had to share that this morning Bob released the song “What Do You Want Me To Do” from his new full-length album Sunshine Rock (out February 8 on Merge Records).

Sunshine Rock is the project of Bob spending the past three years in Berlin, Germany. “Almost four years ago, I made plans for an extended break,” Mould said in the press release for the single. “I started spending time in Berlin in 2015, found an apartment in 2016, and became a resident in 2017. My time in Berlin has been a life changing experience.”

Not only did Bob share the new track, but he also shared a video that shows him and his band working in Tiny Telephone studio in Oakland. Check both out below and pre-order the new album here.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge has Charleston, SC, folk-rock act The Artisanals apparently all night as there’s no opener listed for this show on the One Percent Productions website. 8 p.m., $7.

<a href="http://the-artisanals.bandcamp.com/album/the-artisanals">The Artisanals by The Artisanals</a>

Also tonight, Omaha post-punk band Bokr Tov is having a listening party for its debut album Nothing Is Immune at Hi-Fi House. Listening starts at 7 p.m. and it’s free.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.