Mountain Man, Darren Keen, #BFF tonight; Those Far Out Arrows Saturday, Conor Oberst Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pre-election weekend. We’re all tense. Let’s relax with some music and art before we head to the polls.

Tonight at The Waiting Room it’s Mountain Man, a project I hadn’t heard of until I saw the listing on the One Percent website. It’s a trio of women who sing a cappella or with acoustic guitar, lots of harmonies and a hint of Appalachia. Among the trio is Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath. Their latest album, Magic Ship, was released on Nonesuch in September and garnered a 7.6 in Pitchfork. Durham, NC act The Dead Tongues opens at 9 p.m. $22.

<a href="http://mountainman.bandcamp.com/album/magic-ship">Magic Ship by Mountain Man</a>

In case you’ve forgotten, it’s Benson First Friday (#BFF).

As always, I implore you to drop by our gallery, The Little Gallery, located in the east bay of the Masonic Lodge Building at 5901 Maple St. This month’s featured artists are Chad Leahy and Jennifer Solberg.

Solberg has created amazing homemade books you have to see to believe. Leahy has created 12 oil paintings inspired by 12 songs that have impacted his life. It’s kind of like one of those Facebook list posts, where you have to name 12 songs you can’t live without, but done up in oil paints. Here’s his visual playlist:

Down in a Hole – Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

Square Room – Cowboy Junkies

Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Cynthia Mask – Robyn Hitchcock

Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys

Lips Like Sugar – Echo and the Bunnymen

Etcetera Whatever – Over the Rhine

River on Fire – Adam Again

End of the Maze – CLOSENESS

Lullaby – The Cure

Cuts You Up – Peter Murphy

Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

See how Chad interpreted each song on canvas, from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. It’s free and we’ll have Pacifico and treats on hand. See you there.

As per usual, The Sydney is in BFF mode with a show featuring Black Jonny Quest, Hussies, Sweats and Dorsia. $5, 10 p.m.

Also tonight, Darren Keen (The Show Is the Rainbow) returns to fabulous O’Leaver’s opening for DAD. Articulate also is on the bill. $7, 10 p.m.

The weekend’s big show is Those Far Out Arrows’ album release show at The Brothers Saturday night, which you read about here. Opening is Tyrone Storm and Rusty Lord. $5, 9 p.m.

Good ol’ O’Leaver’s has CatBeret Saturday (Caturday?) night. The Morbs and Heather Horst open. $5, 10 p.m.

Then comes Sunday’s big Get Out the Vote gig with Conor Oberst at The B Bar, the club located under Barrett’s Castle at 4330 Leavenworth. Kara Eastman for Congress is putting on this show, which also features MiWi La Lupa and Edem Soul Music. The rally runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and suggested donation is $20.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

