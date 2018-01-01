Bokr Tov, Thick Paint, Smoking Popes, Those Far Out Arrows tonight; the return of Bloodcow Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pretty hot Friday night line-up and one show on Saturday. Let’s get to it.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge Omaha act Bokr Tov celebrates the release of their new album Nothing Is Immune. The five-piece plays a laid-back style of indie folk that kind of reminds me of acts like Susto and Whitney. The album was produced by Nate Van Fleet and engineered by Matt Carroll, both of See Through Dresses. Opening is red hot local act Thick Paint and Bed Rest. $10, 9 p.m.

Also tonight, Lookout Lounge is hosting ’90s punk rockers Smoking Popes. The band blew up in ’95 with their debut, Born to Quit. Their new album, Into the Agony, was released in October on Asian Man Records. Opening is KC band Company Retreat, Omaha’s Wrong Pets and A Summer Better Than Yours. $15, 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, tonight over at fabulous O’Leaver’s, High Dive recording artist Those Far Out Arrows opens for KC garage/psych-rock act Momma’s Boy. Omaha’s Magu headlines. $5, 9 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to Lookout Lounge for the return of Bloodcow. I thought these guys hung it up, but it turns out they’re only on hiatus and have dusted off their instruments for one night as a tip o’ the hat to headliner Super Moon who is calling it quits after this show. Trench and Night Push open at 8 p.m. $5.

Finally, if you miss tonight’s Bokr Tov show at Reverb, the band is opening Sunday night for Minneapolis singer/songwriter Nick Costa at Reverb. Minne Lusa opens this one at 8 p.m. $8.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

