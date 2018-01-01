Twin Cities Invasion: Lunch Duchess (Minneapolis), Hussies, Panther Ray (St. Paul), Lupines; Flint Eastwood tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Twin Cities invasion tonight at two of Omaha’s favorite drinking clubs.

Over at fabulous O’Leaver’s you got Lunch Duchess, which the club describes as a “feminist grunge-pop band from Minneapolis, featuring a singing drummer and just the right amount of angular guitar solos.” Angular. Hussies headline. The Sunks open at 9 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://pantherray.bandcamp.com/album/twilight-drips">Twilight Drips by Panther Ray</a>

Meanwhile, down the street at The Brothers Lounge it’s Panther Ray, which they describe as “garage psychedelic from Saint Paul, MN.” See below. One of my all-time favorite Omaha rock bands, The Lupines, open at 9:30. $5.

<a href="http://lunchduchessmusic.bandcamp.com/album/ride-or-die">Ride or Die by Lunch Duchess</a>

Paper Magazine calls Flint Eastwood “the queer, Detroit artist making vulnerability cool again.” Her latest EP, This Is A Coping Mechanism For A Broken Heart, is coming out on Neon Gold, a label whose roster includes Charlie XCX and Your Smith, among others. It’s synth-pop. Dig it below. Omaha’s Jocelyn opens this one at 8 p.m. $15.

