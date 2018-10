Twin Cities Invasion: Lunch Duchess (Minneapolis), Hussies, Panther Ray (St. Paul), Lupines; Flint Eastwood tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Twin Cities invasion tonight at two of Omaha’s favorite drinking clubs.

Over at fabulous O’Leaver’s you got Lunch Duchess, which the club describes as a “feminist grunge-pop band from Minneapolis, featuring a singing drummer and just the right amount of angular guitar solos.” Angular. Hussies headline. The Sunks open at 9 p.m. $5.

Twilight Drips by Panther Ray

Meanwhile, down the street at The Brothers Lounge it’s Panther Ray, which they describe as “garage psychedelic from Saint Paul, MN.” See below. One of my all-time favorite Omaha rock bands, The Lupines, open at 9:30. $5.

Ride or Die by Lunch Duchess

Paper Magazine calls Flint Eastwood “the queer, Detroit artist making vulnerability cool again.” Her latest EP, This Is A Coping Mechanism For A Broken Heart, is coming out on Neon Gold, a label whose roster includes Charlie XCX and Your Smith, among others. It’s synth-pop. Dig it below. Omaha’s Jocelyn opens this one at 8 p.m. $15.

