The Essex Green (Merge Records), Magu at Reverb tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just a quick note to mention that The Essex Green is playing at Reverb Lounge tonight. The Brooklyn band falls under the Baroque Rock category of modern bands that play a ’60s-’70s-inspired pop sound reminiscent of acts like The Left Banke. They’ve been associated with the Elephant Six Collective; though their last three albums were released on Merge, including 2018’s Hardly Electronic. Omaha band Magu opens at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="http://magumusic.bandcamp.com/album/change-of-heart">Change of Heart by Magū</a>

