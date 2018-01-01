Cursive’s ‘Vitriola’ drops tomorrow (and what people are saying about it)…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Early press for the new Cursive album, Vitriola, appears to be rather strong. The record drops tomorrow on the band’s label, 15 Passenger.
Having listened to the album a few times I can add to the choir that this record is reminiscent of early Cursive. The songs certainly sound more cohesive and structured than, say, what we got with I Am Gemini, which is a complicated way of saying they have great guitar riffs, hooks and massive, percussive rhythms that consistently head in one direction, versus Gemini‘s proggy where-is-this-going approach.
OK, let’s just get it out there — Gemini is my least favorite Cursive record. It’s difficult to get through. And I’m a sucker for big riffs and repeat choruses — i.e., straight-forward indie rock songs, like on this record. There’s a familiarity to this music that is oddly comforting.
Both Noisey and Stereogum posted interviews with Cursive leader Tim Kasher that try to dissect the record’s meaning — true navel-gazing exercises that could be valuable to a Cursive superfan.
My simplistic (and there’s no one more simplistic than I) take is that Kasher’s getting older and these songs reflect his anxiety about aging and/or the struggle and futility of life (versus say, songs about his struggles with relationships (Domestica) or religion (Happy Hollow)). There’s also a political theme that runs through a few songs that’s hard to miss, though I wouldn’t consider this a protest album. The Noisey article makes it sound like there’s a glimmer of hope underlying the collection. Maybe, but I don’t hear it. To me, it’s a collection of true bummers connected by massive riffs. But what else is new?
All I can think of is how well these songs will sound live. For example, can Kasher get the crowd to scream along to the “Ouroboros” chorus: “I am a parasite / I am a shill / I am that lowly snake / Chasing its tail.” By god, I think he can. Which is good, because I have a feeling Tim and the crew are going to be touring this one for a long time.
If you haven’t already, pre-order it here.
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
Just got my copy in the mail today and i would say i love it! They have been my fav band since i picked up the split with silver scooter back in college. There is vid out there of me yelling “Tides Rush In” at one of their shows back in 2001 (which they played and dedicated to the dude with the Cursive sticker on his head!!).
Don’t agree with opinion on Gemini. I thought that was an amazing album front to back and easily top 2 or 3 of theirs(Organ and Storms being the other two in consideration). Personally, Mama was their weakest as it got away from their sound. Full disclosure i am a huge math rock guy.
That out of the way, i agree with everything said about this album. I love the noodly guitars and think the cello adds so much depth to the songs! Gotta say this too… Welcome back Clint!!! You were missed!!!! Fav songs Life Savings and Pick up the Pieces (so far)! Cant wait to see em in Orlando later this month!!!
Comment by Chad — October 4, 2018 @ 4:56 pm