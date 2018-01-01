Tomar and the FCs, Lupines tonight; new Mitch Gettman (w/Jocelyn)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Only time for a couple quick mentions.

First, Austin-based R&B/soul band Tomar and the FCs are playing tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. This is that old-time sound done with a modern twist. I’m told they’ll play first tonight at 9:30, followed by Omaha faves The Lupines. It’s a can’t-miss show that I’m going to miss because I have to be at work at 7 tomorrow (boo!). $5. Go!

<a href="http://tomarandthefcs.bandcamp.com/album/heart-attack">Heart Attack by Tomar and the FCs</a>

* * *

Former Omahan now Denver-ite Mitch Gettman dropped the second song from his upcoming album, Some Purgatory, which comes out this Friday. Called “Typical Fool,” the tune features local up-and-comer Jocelyn. Check it below. Psst…. Gettman is booked to play Farnam Fest this Saturday.



* * *

