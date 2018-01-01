Son Ambulance, Candy Boys, Boner Killerz (finale) tonight; Super Thief, Farnam Fest Saturday; Little Brazil, Sons of O’Leaver’s Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Is this the last warm weekend of the year? Maybe. Take advantage of it by going to some shows!

The big one tonight is at Slowdown Jr., where Son, Ambulance will be headlining. The great thing about this band is that no two shows are ever the same — whether we’re talking about the set list or the performance in general. And I’ve seen some doozies. Opening is Win/Win and John Klemmensen’s new project Candy Boys (review of their last show here). 9 p.m., $8.

Also tonight, the Boner Killerz play one last show tonight at The Brothers Lounge before hanging it up for good (one member of the band is moving to S.F. ). The Morbs and Not Ben Shin open. $5, 9 p.m.

Saturday night it’s back to The Brothers for Austin noise rock band Super Thief. KC’s Bummer opens along with our very own Jocko. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://superthief.bandcamp.com/album/eating-alone-in-my-car">eating alone in my car by SUPER THIEF</a>

ADDENDUM: I totally forgot to mention Farnam Fest is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the heart of the Blackstone District. Performers include Tyrone Storm, Mitch Gettman, Funk Trek, Sebastian Lane and Linear Symmetry. Activity schedule and more info right here.

Finally, late Sunday afternoon and into the evening we’ll all be at fabulous O’Leaver’s for the Mike Loftus Benefit Concert. Headlining is none other than Little Brazil, but before they hit the stage, Mr. Loftus himself will be behind the kit as a member of The Sons of O’Leaver’s. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from these guys. Also on the bill are Minne Lussa and Bazile Mills. Your $15 donation goes to help cover Mike Loftus’ legal bills. Show starts at 5 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.