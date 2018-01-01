New Kurt Vile (coming to Slowdown); Thick Paint, Loud Sun tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Not much to talk about regarding this past weekend (since I didn’t see any music; the weekend itself was great).

There’s a shit-ton of new music I’m wading through. On top of the list are records by Oh Pep!, Future Generations, Pile, Tragic Jack, Sextile, Ron Gallo, Mirah and Cut Worms, plus a lot of Spotify stuff. I’ll start dribbling out reviews over the coming days.

For now, how about a nearly 10-minute song, “Bassackwards,” from Kurt Vile’s upcoming new album, Bottle It In (2018, Matador), out Oct. 12? Vile and his band, The Violators, today announced a Slowdown date for his 2019 tour. Feb. 26, to be exact. By then we’ll all be recovering from winter (hopefully). BTW, The Sadies open. And tix go on sale Friday.

Pageturners continues its summer concert series tonight with Thick Paint (When are we going to get news of a new record from these fine folks?) and Minneapolis’ Loud Sun a.k.a. Andrew Jansen. This free show starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="http://loudsun.bandcamp.com/album/sea-grave-2">Sea Grave by Loud Sun</a>

* * *

