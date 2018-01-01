Lincoln Calling weekend (Parquet Courts, Ron Gallo); O’Leaversfest (Ladyfinger, Noah’s Ark); Reality Tbd.; Bang Bang at Hug Center…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight is the sweet spot for Lincoln Calling 2018. The full sched is online right here. The highlights:

Parquet Courts at Duffy’s Backlot (midnight) — The NYC indie act’s fourth album Wide Awake! (2018, Rough Trade) sees them evolve into a dance-rock outfit with a collection (produced by mega-talent Danger Mouse) that scored a massive 8.0 from tastemaker website Pitchfork.

Ron Gallo at the Night Market (11 p.m.) — The red-hot Philly rocker’s fuzzy garage sound has landed him slots on some of the nation’s biggest festivals, including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and Governer’s Ball.

The Nude Party at Duffy’s inside (9:30 p.m.) — Boone, NC, band calls their sound “Rock ‘n’ Roll Boner Pop” for good reason. They actually sound like a modern version of a ’60s garage band rife with guitars and keyboards, kind of a cross between King Tuff and The Kinks. Their 2018 debut came out on New West.

Criteria at Duffy’s Backlot (10 p.m.) — Nebraska’s emo-rock heroes return, and I’m told they’ve got a whole album’s worth of new stuff about to drop on 15 Passenger. Get a sneak preview tonight.

Fantastic Negrito at The Bourbon (9:30 p.m.) — This is the kind of rock Jack White could only dream of replicating (but never will). Heavy funk with lots of guitar. On Cooking Vinyl Records. You’re gonna love it.

Stephen Sheehan at Duffy’s Backlot (6:30 p.m.) — Frontman to legendary late-’80s early-’90s post-ambient band Digital Sex. He’s got a murder’s row of stars backing him: Dan Crowell, Randy Cotton, Donovan Johnson and Mike Saklar.

Also worth catching: Staffers at Duffy’s Indoor at 10 p.m.; Halfwit at 1867 at 9 p.m., and Dilla Kids at Bodega’s at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Lincoln Calling sched is online here. Highlights include Lion Babe at Duffy’s Backlot and Leikeli47 at Bodega’s. Full details about LC tickets are online at lincolncalling.com. And read more about how Lincoln Calling 2018 came together in my article in the September issue of The Reader.

Lincoln Calling isn’t the only festival going on, though…

O’Leaversfest kicks off tonight at The Club and runs all weekend. Tonight’s line-up is strong, with Wrong Pets, Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship and the return of Ladyfinger. $7, 9 p.m. Tomorrow night it’s The Natural States, Dirt House and MiWi La Lupa, again $7, 9 p.m. And Sunday night LA psych-rock band Send Medicine headlines, with Son Ambulance and Putter & Co., and an early 6 p.m. start time (but the same $7).

If that weren’t enough for your weekend…

Reality Tbd., which you read about here on Wednesday, is being screened/performed tonight and tomorrow night at Kaneko. Film by Nik Fackler, dance by tbd. collective and music by Graham Ulciny. What more do you want? Performances tonight and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $10. More info here.

A new art space is opening at 2580 Harney Street tonight called The Hug Center. The debut show, called Bang, Bang, features art from seven local artists including Shawn Foree (Digital Leather) and Genie Molkentine (Sucettes) and performances by Cult Play and Dojorok. This one’s free and runs from 6 to 10 p.m. More info here.

Tonight at The Sydney Chicago electro-dance act Pixel Grip headlines with Cult Play, Denver’s Tyto Alba and Kobrakyle. $5, 10 p.m

Charlie Burton and Or What?! return to The Barley Street Tavern tonight. $5, 9 p.m.

Saturday night Clarence Tilton opens for locals Pony Creek at Slowdown Jr. Sack of Lions also is on the bill. $5 Adv./$7 DOS, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great first weekend of fall…

