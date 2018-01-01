Lincoln Calling pulls in 8,500; Mom Jeans. tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Spencer Munson, one of the chief organizer’s of this year’s Lincoln Calling (which took place over the past weekend) sounded quite pleased with the attendance numbers, which were 2,000 on Thursday; 3,500 on Friday and 3,000 on Saturday for a combined total of 8,500.

“All shows were packed,” he said, “especially Japanese Breakfast, Fantastic Negrito, Waxahatchee and Evan Bartels. Every closing show at Duffy’s Indoor was nuts. Ron Gallo and Leikeli47 filled out the street/night market stage.”

The only issue that he cited during the three-day festival was running out of wristbands and having to use leftovers from last year’s fest. “Part of our sustainability and recycling programs, I guess,” he said.

Munson said Parquet Courts were cool, as were Ron Gallo and Nude Party. “Lion Babe was an amazing performer and her duet with Leikeli47 was a highlight. Dan McCarthy at the piano at Zoo Bar was amazing. He started playing and then so many people gathered around and on top of furniture he was startled when he turned around.”

Munson added that his team was amazing and the night market was vibrant and fun. “Artists emailed thanking for the great hospitality” he said. “Credit to Hear Nebraska for giving us the tools the last few years to be successful.”

Now onto Lincoln Calling 2019.

* * *

Tonight SideOneDummy Records band Mom Jeans. (yes, there’s a period in their name) plays at The Waiting Room with Just Friends and Shortly. It’s emo-tastic. 8 p.m. $14.

<a href="http://momjeansca.bandcamp.com/album/puppy-love">puppy love by Mom Jeans.</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.