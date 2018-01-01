Lincoln Calling Day 1 tonight (Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast, Ought), Duffy’s outdoors moved to Bourbon; Clarence Tilton @ O’Leaver’s (Cancelled)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s night one of Lincoln Calling. I know it officially started yesterday, but tonight is when they roll out the big guns.

But first — a schedule change: Do to the threat of thunderstorms, events scheduled for Duffy’s Backlot have been moved to Bourbon Theater. That’s significant because two of tonight’s biggest names were slated to play at the backlot.

Japanese Breakfast (now at Bourbon) is Philadelphia musician Michelle Zauner and her band, whose Soft Sounds from Another Planet (2017, Dead Oceans) was something of a breakout release, thanks to singles like “Road Head” (currently more than 7 million spins on Spotify alone) and “Boyish” (3.7 million plays).

Ought (also now at Bourbon) is a Montreal band that sounds influenced by acts like Joy Division, Cure, Gang of Four and current-day Ceremony. Their last album, Room Inside the World (2018, Merge), is a jangling post-punk corker. Great stuff.

<a href="http://ought.bandcamp.com/album/room-inside-the-world">Room Inside the World by Ought</a>

The other big name on tonight’s festival bill is Waxahatchee playing at the smallish 1867 venue. If you’re wondering if this is going to be a Katie Crutchfield solo show, you’d be right, as she’s out supporting the acoustic Great Thunder EP, released earlier this year on Merge. Those VIP passes will come in handy getting into this one.

You’ve also got Matt Whipkey at Bodega’s and Twinsmith at Duffy’s (inside). Full sched and ticket info at lincolncalling.com.

And read more about how Lincoln Calling 2018 came together in my article in the September issue of The Reader.

* * *

Something tells me tonight’s Clarence Tilton gig slated for the beer garden at fabulous O’Leaver’s also is going to get moved inside due to inclement weather. If not, you may want to bring an umbrella. This is an early show, starting at 6 p.m. $5. CANCELLED due to rain and Jeopardy.

* * *

