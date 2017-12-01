Wagon Blasters, Filter Kings, Ebony Tusks, Bodeans tonight; Dario Days (Miwi La Lupa, Satchel Grande), Ben Eisenberger Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There are a couple neighborhood festival-type thingees happening this weekend. Dundee Days is Saturday (but all the good music will be at Dario Days), and Hutchfest is going on in the so-called “new north makerhood” at 11th and Nicholas. There’s a live music component to Hutchfest, but the bands are still not listed on their website, so…

Anyway, let’s get on with it…

Tonight at The Down Under our ol’ pals The Wagon Blasters headline. The band is out supporting its sublime new four-song single, Pandamonium Paradise (which I assume was meant to be an ode to pandas, based on that unique spelling). Gary Dean Davis and his tractor-punk brigade will be blowing the doors off this little venue, along with openers 24 Hour Cardlock and Michael Campbell. This eclectic bill starts at 8:30; no price listed.

Tonight also sees the return of The Filter Kings. It’s been a long while since Omaha’s favorite outlaw country band took the stage. They’re opening for a Johnny Cash tribute band at The Waiting Room. 8 p.m. start time, $12.

Right around the corner at Reverb… Who remembers Cowboy Indian Bear? Well that band’s frontman, Marty Hillard, is now fronting a hip-hop outfit called Ebony Tusks, which is opening tonight for Yuno. $12, 8 p.m.

And we can’t forget that Bodeans are back in town, this time at The Slowdown for a benefit for NorthStar Foundation. Mike Glabicki of Rusted Root opens. $50, 8 p.m.

Then comes Saturday and Dario Days, a mini music festival located in the parking lot of Dario’s in Dundee that competes head-to-head with Dundee Days. The line-up, starting at 4 p.m.: Cubby Phillips & John Evans, Dirt House, Miwi La Lupa, Tom Bartolomei and Satchel Grande. Watch out for those Belgian beers, they sneak up on ya. $6.

Saturday night Ben Eisenberger (guitarist for Screaming Plastic, FiFi NoNo, Hussies) headlines a night of music at Almost Music in the Blackstone that also includes Dan McCarthy and Noah Sterba. 9 p.m., $5.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

