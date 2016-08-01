Closeness, Digital Leather, Net tonight; Petfest (Those Far Out Arrows, Sam Martin, Hussies) Saturday…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Another red hot weekend (at least weather-wise), and the last one before the Maha Music festival. Here’s what’s on my radar:
Tonight at Slowdown Jr. Closeness — the post-rock project by Todd and Orenda Fink — headlines. Joining them is Digital Leather (with a new album on the horizon?) and Oklahoma City electronic act Net.
“It’s four people playing music that was written on a computer and making it more human,” Net’s Tommy McKenzie told The Oklahoman. “(We) become syncopated like a machine. Everyone adds to an idea and expands it.”
Kraftwerk is thrown around as an influencer; I’m reminded of early Devo. $7, 9 p.m. See you there.
Also tonight, Bokr Tov plays at the Benson B-Side (next door to the Benson Theatre). Dylan Goodman opens at 10 p.m. $5.
Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s Petfest at the Pet Shop Gallery. The music runs from 2 p.m. to midnight. Performances by:
-Universe Contest
-Mike Schlesinger
-Those Far Out Arrows
-Hussies
-Sam Martin
-Black Johnny Quest w/Kethro
-Effluvium
-Ben Eisenberger
-Sean Pratt and the Sweats
-Bed Rest
-Artichoke Hearts
-Fifi NoNo (final performance?)
-3gypt
-Harvey Pekar (Cleveland, OH)
-The Meaninglessnesses (Magnetic Fields tribute band)
Late night Performances by:
-Kethro
-Cult Play
There’s no price listed but I doubt it’s free.
That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.
Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.
