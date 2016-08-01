Closeness, Digital Leather, Net tonight; Petfest (Those Far Out Arrows, Sam Martin, Hussies) Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another red hot weekend (at least weather-wise), and the last one before the Maha Music festival. Here’s what’s on my radar:

Tonight at Slowdown Jr. Closeness — the post-rock project by Todd and Orenda Fink — headlines. Joining them is Digital Leather (with a new album on the horizon?) and Oklahoma City electronic act Net.

“It’s four people playing music that was written on a computer and making it more human,” Net’s Tommy McKenzie told The Oklahoman. “(We) become syncopated like a machine. Everyone adds to an idea and expands it.”

Kraftwerk is thrown around as an influencer; I’m reminded of early Devo. $7, 9 p.m. See you there.

<a href="http://netinspace.bandcamp.com/album/memory-swipe">Memory Swipe by Net</a>

Also tonight, Bokr Tov plays at the Benson B-Side (next door to the Benson Theatre). Dylan Goodman opens at 10 p.m. $5.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s Petfest at the Pet Shop Gallery. The music runs from 2 p.m. to midnight. Performances by:

-Universe Contest

-Mike Schlesinger

-Those Far Out Arrows

-Hussies

-Sam Martin

-Black Johnny Quest w/Kethro

-Effluvium

-Ben Eisenberger

-Sean Pratt and the Sweats

-Bed Rest

-Artichoke Hearts

-Fifi NoNo (final performance?)

-3gypt

-Harvey Pekar (Cleveland, OH)

-The Meaninglessnesses (Magnetic Fields tribute band) Late night Performances by:

-Kethro

-Cult Play

There’s no price listed but I doubt it’s free.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

