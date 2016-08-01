Bokr Tov, Sean Pratt, Bed Rest, BFF tonight; Beer Nebraska (Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko, Satchel Grande), Oquoa, Chvrches Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just a few shows worth mentioning this weekend.

The Sydney (which is now under new management) is hosting a show tonight as part of Benson First Friday (#BFF). The line-up: Bed Rest, Bokr Tov and Sean Pratt. Bokr Tov will be rolling out some new material. This could be fun. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://bokrtov.bandcamp.com/album/bokr-tov">bokr tov by Bokr Tov</a>

<a href="http://bedrestomaha.bandcamp.com/album/bed-rest-no-getter-acoustic-split">Bed Rest/No Getter Acoustic Split by Bed Rest</a>

And if you’re in Benson for BFF festivities, be sure to stop by The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple (in the bottom of the Masonic Lodge building), where we’re opening a show of the works of ’80s/’90s Antiquarium artist Melvin Usher. The opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Booze and treats provided. See you there.

Tomorrow night is the big Beer Nebraska benefit for Rabble Mill at The Slowdown, which I wrote about yesterday. We’re talking five local brewers matched with five local bands that include Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko and Satchel Grande. Beer is 5 to 9 p.m. outside, music starts on the big stage at 7 p.m. Tix: $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show with Beer Tasting; $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show without beer tasting.

Also tomorrow night (Saturday) Oquoa headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are Minneapolis prog/metal act Straya and Putter & Co. $5, 10 p.m.

Finally, Saturday night at The Waiting Room indie pop band Chvrches headlines. Local folks Field Club opens the show at super-early time of 7:30 p.m. Tix are $28 Adv/$32 DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

