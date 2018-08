Bokr Tov, Sean Pratt, Bed Rest, BFF tonight; Beer Nebraska (Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko, Satchel Grande), Oquoa, Chvrches Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just a few shows worth mentioning this weekend.

The Sydney (which is now under new management) is hosting a show tonight as part of Benson First Friday (#BFF). The line-up: Bed Rest, Bokr Tov and Sean Pratt. Bokr Tov will be rolling out some new material. This could be fun. $5, 10 p.m.

bokr tov by Bokr Tov

Bed Rest/No Getter Acoustic Split by Bed Rest

And if you’re in Benson for BFF festivities, be sure to stop by The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple (in the bottom of the Masonic Lodge building), where we’re opening a show of the works of ’80s/’90s Antiquarium artist Melvin Usher. The opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Booze and treats provided. See you there.

Tomorrow night is the big Beer Nebraska benefit for Rabble Mill at The Slowdown, which I wrote about yesterday. We’re talking five local brewers matched with five local bands that include Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko and Satchel Grande. Beer is 5 to 9 p.m. outside, music starts on the big stage at 7 p.m. Tix: $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show with Beer Tasting; $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show without beer tasting.

Also tomorrow night (Saturday) Oquoa headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are Minneapolis prog/metal act Straya and Putter & Co. $5, 10 p.m.

Finally, Saturday night at The Waiting Room indie pop band Chvrches headlines. Local folks Field Club opens the show at super-early time of 7:30 p.m. Tix are $28 Adv/$32 DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

