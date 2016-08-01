Those Far-Out Arrows sign to KC’s High Dive Records…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Kansas City’s High Dive Records today announced they’ve signed Omaha psych-rock band Those Far Out Arrows.

“Hailing from the Great Plains of America, Those Far Out Arrows reject the vacuous slogan of ‘Nebraska nice’ and deliver a bipolar pounding that is equal parts Crazy Horse and first wave punk,” said the release. “High-fiber grits served with a wink and a smile. Lyrics that question the status quo, shouts for answers, and declarations of indifference. Realizing that the only thing that matters is bringing the rock and leaving stains.”

High Dive Records was founded in 2013 by Jeff McCoy and originally focused on KC and Lawrence bands, but is in expansion mode. Their roster includes Dressy Bessy, Shy Boys, Fourth of July, The Burning Peppermints and The Whiffs.

TFOA’s Evan Keelan-White said they knew of the label through their friends’ bands, Arc Flash and Psychic Heat, both of which are on the High Dive roster. “I thought we’d give it a shot. (Jeff) dug the music and is really helping us out,” Keelan-White said.

He said the band’s High Dive debut was recorded in January and plans call for its release in October followed by work on a follow-up LP in November.

So is he excited about the signing? “Yeah for sure,” Keelan-White said. “I’ll be more excited once I finalize this October tour. But it’s getting there.”

If you haven’t heard these guys, you really need to. They’ve been kicking around since at least 2014 with an ever-evolving sound that would be right at home on the In the Red/Goner labels. Their low-fi approach combines styles as diverse as Them, Velvet Underground, Brian Jonestown Massacre and Flaming Groovies.

They’re scheduled to play Pet Fest at the Petshop Aug. 11, and Brothers Lounge Aug. 23 with Jason Steady and Okie act Cucumber & The Suntans.

<a href="http://thosefaroutarrows.bandcamp.com/album/where-are-you">Where Are You? by Those Far Out Arrows</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.