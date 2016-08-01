The Weekend: Dent May, Shannon Lay tonight; JC and the Nuns Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight LA psych-pop singer/songwriter Dent May headlines at Slowdown Jr. May’s biggest claim to fame is having been chosen by Animal Collective to perform at the All Tomorrow’s Parties Festival 2011. His latest album, Across the Multiverse (2017, Carpark), has a guest appearance by Frankie Cosmo, and received a middle-of-the-road 6.1 rating from Pitchfork.

May’s music isn’t so much psych-pop as indie yacht rock a la Gerry Rafferty… or Ambrosia, but hey, it’s better than nothing. More interesting is opener Shannon Lay, whose last album, 2017’s Living Water, was released on Woodsist Records. It’s somber, afternoon music, quiet and withdrawn.

Opening this show is Sioux Falls band Tenenbaums. 9 p.m., $12.

<a href="http://shannonlay.bandcamp.com/album/living-water">Living Water by Shannon Lay</a>

Other than that, things are pretty spotty.

The Brothers is hosting a rock show Saturday night with Lawrence, KS, garage-band JC and the Nuns. Hussies headline this one with Dead on Dust opening. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://jcandthenuns.bandcamp.com/album/jeez">Jeez by JC & the Nuns</a>

And that’s about it.

O’Leaver’s is hosting a pop-punk show tonight and an emo show Saturday.

BEWARE — 1% tonight is hosting a country show in the street outside of the Waiting Room. You may want to avoid the area.

If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Get out and enjoy this fine, fine weather!

* * *

