The Sydney in Benson gets new (familiar) owners; Har Mar sings Sam Cooke tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The big news is that The Sydney in Benson is changing hands.

The bar that was once the home of Mick’s (who remembers those days?) became The Sydney in January 2009, with an ownership team that included Jamie Massey of Race for Titles/Ladyfinger fame.

Starting August 1, a new team takes over The Sydney, which is located at 5918 Maple St. I originally heard 1% Productions was the new owners. “It’s not really 1% buying the Sydney,” said Marc Leibowitz, who is part of the 1% team along with partner Jim Johnson. “Revamp (our real estate company) is buying the building and business. The New Sydney is Jim, myself, and Jon Tvrdik.” Tvrdik is co-owner of Krug Park (as well as a member of musical outfits Routine Escorts and Back When).

Leibowitz said the new management isn’t planning on changing much at the bar, especially in the beginning. “We might replace the sound system and POS system, but no real overhaul,” he said.

So will 1% Productions book the live music at The New Sydney? “In terms of booking, we’re not sure yet,” Leibowitz said. “Zach (Schmieder) does a good job and we want him to continue doing it. We might throw some shows down there.”

* * *

You already know Har Mar Superstar as that crazy half-naked dude who sings like Justin Timberlake. Well, Har Mar is actually singer/songwriter Sean Tillmann, and he’s taking a break from the Har Mar hi-jinx to perform covers of Sam Cooke songs backed by a full band. The tour has been getting raves, and rolls into The Waiting Room tonight. Tickets are $15, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

* * *

