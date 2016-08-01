The Living Deads, #BFF, Beat Seekers tonight; Jeff Rosenstock Saturday; Digital Leather, Proud Parents Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Good thing there’s fantastic weather this weekend so you can go out and enjoy instead of going to the clubs because ain’t hardly nothing happening. I’m looking and looking and finding very little from an indie-rock perspective (There’s some punk, though…).

Since you’ll be scratching your head trying to figure out what to do tonight, consider Benson First Friday (yes, it happens every month). The venues will be overflowing with art, which you can find out about here.

I beseech you to drop by The Little Gallery, the place run by my wife located across and just down the street from The Sydney in the east bay of the Masonic Lodge. The show, a co-op with Frogman’s Print Workshop, is called Personal Geographies: “Diana Behl, Tiberiu Chelcea, Sage Dawson, and Mary Jones use mapping conventions to talk about the passage of time, and to examine the essence of places seen, overlooked or imagined.” Booze and snacks, from 6 to 9 p.m. See you there.

Show-wise, The Brothers Lounge has nomadic psychobilly rockers The Living Deads tonight with Big Red Rawkit Riot. 9 p.m., no cover listed (but probably $5).

Also tonight, Lookout Lounge has The Beat Seekers with Switchblade Saturdays and Tame Suns. $10, 8 p.m.

Saturday night The Natural States and Houma are opening for S.F. doom act Body Void at fabulous O’Leaver’s. $8, 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Lookout Lounge is hosting its annual Punk Rock BBQ with Jeff Rosenstock, Remo Drive, Pseudo, Death Cow, Hand Painted Police Car, Dummy Head Torpedo, Liar Wire, Blandford, Midwest Depressed, and CatBeret. It all starts at 4 p.m. and just $15!

Which brings us to Sunday and a return to O’Leaver’s for the Sunday Social with Digital Leather and Proud Parents. DL you already know about. Proud Parents is a Madison, Wisconsin, punk trio whose debut LP was released on Dirtnap Records. The album was recorded and mixed by none other than Bobby Hussy (the Hussy, Cave Curse, Fire Heads, TIT) at his own Hex Empire. And yeah, that’s Heather Sawyer of The Hussy on drums and vocals. It’s good! This one starts early — 6 p.m. — and will cost you seven bones.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

