Mark Mallman, Electric Six tonight at Reverb Lounge…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I almost skipped posting today and then I saw that Mark Mallman is playing tonight at Reverb Lounge and wanted to make sure you knew.

The Minnesota-based piano-man has put out a lot of great records including career highlight Mr. Serious (2004, Badman Recording Co.) that’s filled with infectious sing-along pop ditties.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mallman back in 2010 in support of a Waiting Room gig. You can still read the feature article online here, wherein I describe Mark trying to win over an audience at the old Sammy Sortino’s pizza place on south 72nd Street (now long gone). Fans of Christopher the Conquered and Har Mar Superstar will likely dig.

Mallman opens for Detroit garage-pop act Electric Six, probably best known for their 2003 single “Gay Bar,” which I just heard played the other day on Sirius XMU. Starts at 8. $15 (worth it for Mallman alone).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.