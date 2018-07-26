Lincoln Calling slightly updated line-up; Haunted Gauntlet drops OM3G4 G3N3SIS…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Lincoln Calling released an updated line-up a few days ago. There’s a couple new names and Criteria has been moved to an already-packed Friday night schedule. If you’re only going to drive to Lincoln one night, Friday’s as good a target as any.

Thursday Sept. 20

Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Joey Dosik, Ought, Rad Trads, Kind Country, Dead Horses, Jared and The Mill, Keli, Emily Bass, A Ferocious Jungle Cat, Matt Whipkey, Hammersaw, Anna St Louis, Night Shop, Twinsmith, FREAKABOUT, Couch Jackets, Evening Glow, Stacey Barelos, Quince Ensemble, Sam Scrabton, Rangbrook Ensemble, Mighty Vitamins, Blet

Friday Sept. 21

Parquet Courts, Ron Gallo, The Nude Party, Criteria, Radio Galaxy, Ohmme, Hyborian, Jim Schroeder Band, Juiceboxxx, Cesar Comanche, BXTH, Christopher the Conquered, Universe Contest, Stephen Sheehan, Jack Hotel, The Bottle Tops, Matt Cox, Seasaw, Hi-Lux, Dilla Kids, Halfwit, Bogusman, Le Grotto, Better Friend, Gymshorts, Laughing Falcon, Lip Gym, Bryan Day, Jay Kreimer, Darkwood, Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night, Kenny Barz

Saturday Sept. 22

Lion Babe, Leikeli47, The Kickback, The Grahams, REYNA, Alfred Banks, Adam + Kizzie, The Lagoons, Mad Dog and the 20/20s, Ronnie Heart, Disastroid, Mesonjixx, Dan McCarthy, Bonehart Flannigan, Dr. Joe, Harry Paradise, Y god Y, Digisaurus, Staffers, Sweats, Adam and the Figurines, Moodie Black, Pixel Grip, Ro Hempel Band, Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes, I Forgot to Love My Father

LC says venues and times will be announced in mid-August, but I’ve heard there will be a couple large outdoors stages (behind Duffy’s and at The Zoo) that will handle some of the larger acts in an effort to make sure people can see as many bands as possible. Nothing sucks more than having two bands you want to see play at the same time.

There’s been talk for years about setting up a SXSW-style festival somewhere in Nebraska. Lincoln Calling has evolved into something that’s pretty close. The difference is that at SXSW some acts play as many as seven times during the week in an effort to make sure as many people as possible can see them. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen at LC, but wouldn’t it be great? If you missed The Nude Party or Gerardo Meza or Parquet Courts on Friday night, you could always catch them somewhere the next day. I have no idea how something like that would evolve, however. Are bands that play seven showcases at SXSW getting paid for seven gigs?

Anyway, tickets can be purchased at lincolncalling.com. $35 discount tickets end July 31, so you may want to get on it right now.

Haunted Gauntlet drops its new cassette today titled OM3G4 G3N3SIS. The credits read: Composed, Written, Performed, Produced, Mixed, Mastered, Designed and Manifested by HAUNTED GAUNTLET

FT. Conny Franko, S1SW(r0t), Keii, Jason Steady, Vahnevants, Sleep Sinatra, Misiu, Cousin Kyler & INFNTLP & Many Other Cousins of Blessence.

Purchased the cassette or digital album at the Haunted Gauntlet Bandcamp page through Aug. 7.

