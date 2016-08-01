Drive-By Truckers (w/High Up), Digital Leather, Wrong Pets, Ghost Foot tonight; Guster Saturday; The Indie Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Lots of shows happening tonight; not much the rest of the weekend.

Let’s start with the show at The Waiting Room: Drive-By Truckers. The Athens band that’s been kicking it since the late-’90s is out supporting their latest release, American Band (2016, ATO). I gotta believe they’ll be playing some new stuff tonight. Joining them is our very own High Up. $30, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://drivebytruckers.bandcamp.com/album/ugly-buildings-whores-and-politicians-hits-1998-2009">Ugly Buildings, Whores And Politicians – Hits 1998 – 2009 by Drive-By Truckers</a>

Meanwhile, over at The Brothers Lounge, Digital Leather headlines with Cult Play and Satanic Abortion. $5, 10 p.m.

The Sydney tonight has Shreveport band Ghost Foot along with Rusty Lord, Lincoln act Sweats and a late-night DJ set by David Nance. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://ghostfoot.bandcamp.com/album/devils">Devils by ghost foot</a>

Finally, Wrong Pets, the band fronted by Reagan Roeder with Landon Hedges (bass), Danny Maxwell (guitar) and Ryan Haas on drums, opens tonight for a Nirvana cover band at fabulous O’Leaver’s. $5, 10 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) Guster returns to The Slowdown. Their latest is Evermotion (2015, Nettwerk). Van William a.k.a. Van Pierszalowski of the band Waters opens. He’s been opening for First Aid Kit on thier 2018 tour. 8:30 p.m. $28 Adv/$30 DOS.

<a href="http://guster.bandcamp.com/album/lost-and-gone-forever">Lost and Gone Forever by Guster</a>

I’ll be skipping Guster this time because I’ll be running in The Indie Sunday morning in Benson. It’s arguably the toughest urban 5k/10k event in the area, boasting a course consisting of one insane hill after another — they don’t call them the Alps of Benson for nothing. It also has the coolest trophies of any local races — winners take home gold records.

You can register for the run right up ’til the day of the event. Registration is taking place today at 1912 in Benson from 3 to 7 p.m., tomorrow at the 1912 booth at Benson Days after the parade, and the day of the run starting at 7 a.m. Those who register will receive a handsome Indie shirt designed by Pat Oakes of Ink Tank while supplies last.

Race start time is 8 a.m. Sunday at 60th and Maple. For more information, go to theindieomaha.org.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

