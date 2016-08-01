Those Far Out Arrows, Michael Beach, Big Slur tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Two quick show notes…

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s Those Far Out Arrows headlines a show that includes Australian act Michael Beach. For the life of me, the only info I could find on Beach was his Bandcamp page (below). I like what I’m hearing. Nathan Ma also is on the bill. Show starts at 9 p.m. and is $5.

<a href="http://michaelbeach.bandcamp.com/album/gravity-repulsion">Gravity/Repulsion by Michael Beach</a>

Also tonight, there’s an art/noise show at Project Project, 1818 Vinton St., featuring Big Slur (Dan Scheuerman of Deleted Scenes), Sopor and headlined by jazz/metal/noise trio Giardia. Showtime is listed as 7:30 p.m., no price given. For more info, go here.

* * *

