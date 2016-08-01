Oberst saddles up Mystic Valley Band; Clarence Tilton, Son Ambulance tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Reception will be hazy for the next few days. I’m headed to D.C., where among other things, I’ll be going to the 9:30 Club to see The Feelies. Full report/review likely next Tuesday.

In the meantime…

Conor Oberst is getting his Mystic Valley Band back together for a short California / Phoenix tour the first week of October. MVB members include Nik Freitas, Taylor Hollingsworth, Macey Taylor, Nate Walcott and Jason Boesel. Their last gig was apparently this past New Year’s Eve. Before that, you have to go back to 2013 for a gig.

Singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers opens three of the upcoming dates. Oberst sang on a track on her latest album.

* * *

Tonight (Thursday) you’ve got Clarence Tilton doing the O’Leaver’s Happy Hour Series. It’s an early gig — 6 p.m. Not sure what they do if it rains, but you’ll find out. $5.

Also tonight, Son Ambulance plays at The Down Under as part of the “Evening with Dereck Higgins” series. 3gypt also plays. 9:30, and free.

* * *

