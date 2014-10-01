Iceage, Mary Lattimore tonight at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Iceage plays tonight at The Waiting Room. Here’s an excerpt from my review of their show at Slowdown Jr. back in 2014: “Iceage music is rough, a dry-heave style of punk with shadows of early monsters like Gang of Four and The Fall lying hidden beneath the waves. The rhythm section always is front and center providing a solid bedrock for Rønnenfelt’s low, breathy brays and yells.”

Their latest album, Beyondless (2018, Matador), carries on in a similar style, though with a bit more of a pop sense (there’s even a track with Sky Ferreira). These days their sound more closely resembles The Cure than The Fall.

Opening act Mary Lattimore is a classically trained LA harpist who has performed with, among others, Thurston Moore, Steve Gunn and Kurt Vile. Judging from the track below, which sounds like something I’d hear while having a massage, it should be quite a contrast to Iceage’s abrasive minor-key punk.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/album/hundreds-of-days">Hundreds of Days by Mary Lattimore</a>

This is an early show — 8 p.m. $15.

