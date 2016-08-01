Traveling Mercies Kickstarts new album; Hookworms review…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The bad weather kept me out of the venues this weekend. Such is life. Will spring ever really arrive?

One bit of news as we wait for the Maha Music Festival announcement, which arrives tomorrow…

Travelling Mercies launched a Kickstarter campaign last month for their third full-length, Cheap Labor, which drops sometime next month. “This is NOT a request for a handout. This is a pre-order of our amazing new album, Cheap Labor. You’re investing in our artistic vision, and you’re getting something for it. The more you give, the more you get. Invest at any level and you will own the album.”

Hit up the Kicstarter here.

Q1 2018 CD reviews continue. Read them all here at The Reader website.

Hookworms, Microshift (Domino) — British neo-psych band has a bit in common with Tame Impala but lacks that band’s quirky melodies and willingness to go over the edge and look back at you. The result is a straight-forward electronic album big on chiming rhythms but small on memorable melodies.

