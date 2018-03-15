Marie/Lepanto living room show tomorrow; Lincoln Calling 2018; Album Review: Car Seat Headrest; The Show Is the Rainbow tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I just found out today about this living room show with Marie/Lepanto tomorrow night, and I mention it here because it probably has had zero promotion.

Whereas I like the idea of these traveling troubadours doing living room shows across the country (I think Eric Bachmann might have one coming up?) they’re not booked through a promoter or a club so it’s hard to find out about them. I’d hate for this duo — Will Johnson (of Centro-Matic fame) and Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster — to play to an empty room, so here’s the link to the show info. I have no idea who’s hosting, but it’s probably someone cool.

It’s gonna be tough sledding because it’s already is a pretty crowded weekend for shows.

I mentioned the Maha Festival yesterday, I feel I should mention Lincoln Calling 2018 today. The 15th annual concert series is slated for Sept. 17-22, and this year is being presented by Allo and Evol Empire Creative. Last year it was a Hear Nebraska joint, but that org has stepped away.

The big question: Who is booking the festival this year? Last year’s stellar line-up was the result of hard work from Sam Parker, who as reported last week, don’t live here no more.

Anyway, the initial LC line-up will be announced April 16, with a second line-up announcement July 16.

Q1 2018 CD reviews continue. Read them all here at The Reader website.

Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy (Matador) — The first time I listened to their last album, Teens of Denial, I had the lyrics sheet resting on my lap and followed along word-for-word. It made for a satisfying hour of headphone bliss, like reading a series of depressing short stories written by a precocious, bashful teen outsider who doesn’t have enough to complain about. I don’t have the lyrics sheet for Twin Fantasy, which actually is a re-recording of an earlier CSH album. As a result, it’s hard to stay focused for the hour-plus collection of dense lyrics and power chords. Will Toledo could be this generation’s Elvis Costello, but a much more unsatisfied one.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge The Show Is the Rainbow headlines. Cult Play and John Friedel open. $8, 9 p.m.

