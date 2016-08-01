Chastity Belt, Lala Lala, Those Far Out Arrows, Sam Locke Ward tonight; The Pack A.D., Mitch Gettman, Laserbulb Saturday; Caitlin Rose Sunday…

by TIm McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The wacky mix of show this weekend is a good way to say goodbye to the last gasps of winter. Put on your insulated hoodie and get out and see some shows.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge Chastity Belt headlines. The Seattle four-piece has had a couple records released on Hardly Art, including their last one, 2017’s I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone. Their music has those classic chiming indie guitars and dreamy, echoing vocals. Gorgeous stuff. Opener, Chicago’s Lala Lala, brings a ‘90s indie/grunge sound. $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://lalabandlala.bandcamp.com/album/lala-lala-2">Lala Lala by Lala Lala</a>

Meanwhile, Those Far Out Arrows return to The Brothers Lounge tonight with Sam Locke Ward and Sean Pratt and the Sweats. The Arrows have some new material that you need to hear. Watch for an upcoming album release announcement from these lads. $5, 9 p.m.

And since you’ll be in the neighborhood, the M34N ST33T album release “listening party” for Don Quixote’s Lance is tonight at The Hi-Fi House. You first read about the project here. The listening begins at 9:30 and is free.

Tomorrow night it’s back to The Brothers for Canadian garage rock duo The Pack A.D. Their music has been released on a variety of labels including Mint, Nettwerk and Cadence. Their latest, Dollhouse, came out last fall. Check it below. New Yorker Brook Pridemore and Natural States open at 9 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://therealpackad.bandcamp.com/album/dollhouse-explicit">Dollhouse [Explicit] by The Pack A.D.</a>

Back in Benson at The Barley Street Saturday night Mitch Gettman headlines a bill that includes Seth Doud, Rachel Ziegler and Not Funny. $5, 9 p.m.

Saturday night also sees the local debut of Laserbulb at The Sydney, the new project by Clark Baechle of The Faint. It’s electronic and it’s fun. Joining Clark is Kethro and Teetah. $5, 10 p.m.

Finally Sunday night alt country crooner Caitlin Rose (ATO Records) plays at Reverb Lounge. The Kernal opens at 8 p.m $10 adv/$12 DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

