Built to Spill, Digital Leather, Son Ambulance, #BFF, Thick Paint tonight; Phoebe Bridgers, Buck Meek, Sleep Saturday…

t’s a jam-packed weekend for shows. Too bad the weather sucks so much, but we’ll have music to keep us warm.

Biggest show of the weekend is the return of Built to Spill to The Waiting Room. Seems like these guys pass through town on an annual basis, which is all right with me.

If you’re going, get there early. Opening act Portland’s Black Belt Eagle Scout is Katherine Paul, who plays all the instruments on her debut Mother of My Children (2017, Good Cheer). Rituals of Mine (formerly known as Sister Crayon) is the duo of vocalist Terra Lopez with Dani Fernandezhas. Their sophomore album was co-produced by Omar Rodriguez Lopez of At the Drive In. $25, 8 p.m.

Also tonight, a massive triple bill at The Sydney in Benson headlined by Digital Leather with Son, Ambulance and Lincoln’s Her Flyaway Manner. On top of that Tyrone Storm will be spinning. $5, 10 p.m.

BTW, its Benson First Friday, so if you’re headed to Benson, why not stop in at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. (the east bay of the Masonic Lodge building), and check out this month’s show: Elements, featuring the work of 15 members of the Midwest Fiber Art Alliance. It’s free and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Free beer! See you there.

If that weren’t enough, The Brothers Lounge is hosting Thick Paint tonight with Olympia WA band Oh, Rose and Effluvium. $5, 10 p.m.

Which brings us to Saturday night and the Phoebe Bridgers show at fabulous O’Leaver’s.

Bridgers is a red-hot indie artist whose new record, Stranger in the Alps (2017, Dead Oceans), includes a track with Conor Oberst. So will there be a special guest tonight? (One special guest I do know will be there is former Omahan and Tilly and the Wall member Nick White, who plays keyboards in Bridgers’ band).

The show is officially sold out of advanced tickets, but there will be a “limited number of tickets available at the door at 8 p.m.” I’m told that number is somewhere around 20, so if you’re into it, you may want to get to the club before 8 and get loaded. This is a stacked show with Nashville act Daddy Issues opening along with our very own McCarthy Trenching. $10, 9 p.m.

A nice warm-up for that Bridgers show is “A Visit with Buck Meek” at Hi-Fi House. The lead guitarist of Saddle Creek Records band Big Thief returns to HFN on tour for his debut Solo LP, out May 18 on Keeled Scales records. Show starts 7 p.m. and you must register to attend by submitting your name via the form located here on the HFH’s web calendar.

If that weren’t enough, doom metal/stoner-rock legends Sleep plays at The Waiting Room Saturday night. Subrosa opens. $28 Adv/$30 DOS. 9 p.m.

And finally, over at The Brothers on Saturday night it’s Sun-Less Trio with Relax, It’s Science and Bled Notes. $5, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

