Bowie was there; Karl Marks, Bokr Tov, Matt Cox Friday; Lavender Country, The Twilight Hours (ex-Trip Shakespeare) Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

One of the things I had a chance to do in my free time while in Manhattan this week was visit the David Bowie Is Here display at the Broadway & Lafayette Metro station. The display was inspired by the David Bowie Is exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. For years Bowie lived in the neighborhood near the Lafayette St. train station.

Throughout the subway station were photos of Bowie, writings and other images from throughout his career slapped onto the subway-tile walls. The most stunning is the one above, which forms a different photo of Bowie when viewed from the other side of the stairway.

As part of the exhibit, which was presented by Spotify, special David Bowie Metro cards were printed and sold. I picked up four of the series of five (the fifth was sold out). Very cool.

Anyway, I’m back in time for the weekend. And here’s what’s happening.

Tonight at The Brothers Lounge Boston noise rock band Karl Marks headlines. The band’s latest, Universal Care (2018, Exploding in Sound), has received nods from the likes of Paste and NPR. Don’t be fooled. This is heavy stuff. Hussies and Chalant open at 10 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://kalmarks.bandcamp.com/album/universal-care">Universal Care by Kal Marks</a>

Also tonight (Friday) Bokr Tov plays at The Barley Street Tavern with Odd Harmona, Ojai and Scott Severin. $5, 9 p.m.

Over at The Waiting Room Matt Cox celebrates the release of his new album, High Places. Opening are Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations and Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck. $10, 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night it’s back to The Brothers for a very special performance by Lavender Country, the first openly gay country band whose self-titled collection released in 1973 has lived on in rerelease. Frontman Patrick Haggerty has been featured on NPR and in the following documentary, which will take only 15 minutes to watch but will make you want to swing by The Brother Saturday night and see Haggerty live. $7, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night, The Twilight Hours, which includes Matt Wilson and John Munson of Trip Shakespeare, are headlining at Reverb Lounge. Daniel Christian opens at 9 p.m. $12 Adv/$15 DOS.

Last but not least, Matt Whipkey Band is playing a free set of music out at Growler USA. 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.