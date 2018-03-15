On the road again; Moaning tonight; Russian Circles, Black Angels Thursday; Olivia Jean, Candace Monday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well I’m heading out on the road again, which means Lazy-i very likely won’t be updated until next week. Usually when I’m out of town, I’m not missing anything. That ain’t the case this time. There’s a boatload of shows happening this week that you’re going to want to hit.

One of the best is tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s where Sub Pop Records act Moaning is headlining. The LA trio plays an abrasive style of post-punk reminiscent of acts like Iceage or Preoccupations (Viet Cong). Their self-titled debut was released earlier this month. Also on the bill is Chicago multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya. Dirt House and Ryan Menchaca & the Invisible Horses round out this four-band bill. $7, 9 p.m.

Thursday night you have two shows to choose from.

Down at Slowdown it’s Austin psych-rock act The Black Angels who are on the road supporting their first full-length in four years, Death Song (Partisan, 2017). Joining them is the always erratic garage rock of Atlanta’s Black Lips, who’s on the road supporting Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art? (Vice, 2017). 8:30 start time, $22 Adv/$25 DOS.

Meanwhile, Thursday night The Waiting Room is bringing the hard stuff with Russian Circles. The Chicago trio’s latest is Live at Dunk! Fest (Sargent House, 2017). Opening is our very own Pro-Magnum. $15 Adv/$17 DOS, 9 p.m.

Then comes the weekend, which to tell you the truth, is looking mighty slim. I don’t see a single decent indie show (national or local) going on Friday through Sunday.

I take that back. Petshop has a weird little show going on Saturday night feating Minneapolis act Internet Dating, Kansas City’s Sugo, and Omaha acts House Vacations and The Natural States. That’s a strong line-up for $5. Starts at 9.

<a href="http://internetdatingmn.bandcamp.com/album/internet-dating-3">internet dating by Internet Dating</a>

If you skipped the weekend, that means you’ll have plenty energy for Monday night, when you have two shows to choose from.

At Reverb Lounge Detroit multi-instrumentalist Olivia Jean (Third Man Records) headlines. She’s worked with a ton of folks including Jack White, Wanda Jackson, Karen Elson, Kate Pierson and The Secret Sisters. Opening is our very one David Nance. $10, 8 p.m.

Meanwhile over at The Brothers Lounge it’s Minneapolis trio Candace (formerly known as Is/Is), who just released a new one called New Ruins. Saddle Creek Records act Son Ambulance opens. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://candaceisaband.bandcamp.com/album/new-ruins-2">New Ruins by Candace</a>

That’s what I’m seeing over the next few days. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great week and weekend and I’ll see you on the other side.

