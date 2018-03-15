New Simon Joyner (sort of); Steve Earle & The Dukes tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Simon Joyner yesterday announced that Gertrude Tapes is taking pre-orders for a limited edition (300) vinyl issue of A Rag of Colts: Disgraced Songs 1987-2012. The collection previously was issued on cassette by Unread Records. The new vinyl features remastering, new cover art and printed insert with liner notes. Street date is May 1

Simon says on the Bandcamp page: “A Rag of Colts is part three in the “Iffy” trilogy, all of which were tapes first and foremost, the cheapest tour offerings for the skeptical or nearly busted, who tend to drain their money on drinks and tips but can still be persuaded (at the right price) to purchase some music before see-sawing down the sidewalk. It’s some kinda mess, it’s my youth in splinters and crawling with medium and low-brow dirge and spoof, distillations from crumbling demo tapes and dubious high school juvenilia. And yet, it makes me smile that it has grooves now and Gertrude’s kiss, and that it starts with the late great Jackson C. Frank, rest his soul but never his songs!”

Check out the first track, where Simon gets an assist from David Nance:

<a href="http://thegertrudetapes.bandcamp.com/album/a-rag-of-colts-disgraced-songs-1987-2012">A Rag of Colts: Disgraced Songs 1987-2012 by Simon Joyner</a>

Tonight at The Waiting Room it’s Steve Earle & The Dukes 30th anniversary of Copperhead Road. The Mastersons open at 8 p.m. $45.

