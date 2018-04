New Sam Martin, new David Nance; See Through Dresses at Daytrotter; Shovels and Rope tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Some new music news…

Sam Martin of Capgun Coup fame has a new solo album that came out just yesterday on Bandcamp called Slack City. It’s a full band recording and classic Martin low-fi garage goodness. No details who’s playing on this with Martin. Maybe it’s just Sam? Anyway, check it out here and below.

Slack City by sam martin

Meanwhile, David Nance has been busy creating a “loving interpretation of the classic 1972 Doug Sahm LP, but certainly not a note-for-note recreation.” I had to look up Doug Sahm. According to Wiki, the Texas songwriter co-founded the Texas Tornados with Augie Meyers, Freddy Fender and Flaco Jiménez. In 1965 he formed the Sir Douglas Quintet and had a top-20 hit in the U.S. with “She’s About a Mover.” Nance’s album is limited to 100 hand-numbered copies with paste-on covers and insert. Order it here. Very psychedelic!

Doug Sahm And Band by David Nance

See Through Dresses’ Daytrotter session went online a couple days ago. Recorded Feb. 15 in the Horseshack, you can now watch the performance as well as simply listen. Check it out.

* * *

That Shovels & Rope show at The Waiting Room tonight is now officially SOLD OUT. Starts at 8, and no opener listed…

* * *



