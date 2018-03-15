New Sam Martin, new David Nance; See Through Dresses at Daytrotter; Shovels and Rope tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Some new music news…

Sam Martin of Capgun Coup fame has a new solo album that came out just yesterday on Bandcamp called Slack City. It’s a full band recording and classic Martin low-fi garage goodness. No details who’s playing on this with Martin. Maybe it’s just Sam? Anyway, check it out here and below.

<a href="http://samueladammartin.bandcamp.com/album/slack-city">Slack City by sam martin</a>

Meanwhile, David Nance has been busy creating a “loving interpretation of the classic 1972 Doug Sahm LP, but certainly not a note-for-note recreation.” I had to look up Doug Sahm. According to Wiki, the Texas songwriter co-founded the Texas Tornados with Augie Meyers, Freddy Fender and Flaco Jiménez. In 1965 he formed the Sir Douglas Quintet and had a top-20 hit in the U.S. with “She’s About a Mover.” Nance’s album is limited to 100 hand-numbered copies with paste-on covers and insert. Order it here. Very psychedelic!

<a href="http://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/doug-sahm-and-band">Doug Sahm And Band by David Nance</a>

See Through Dresses’ Daytrotter session went online a couple days ago. Recorded Feb. 15 in the Horseshack, you can now watch the performance as well as simply listen. Check it out.

* * *

That Shovels & Rope show at The Waiting Room tonight is now officially SOLD OUT. Starts at 8, and no opener listed…

